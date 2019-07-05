Home being remodeled catches fire in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Crews are still investigating after home that was being remodeled caught fire.

Battalion Chief Eric Freeman of the Grand Rapids Fire Department told FOX 17 that it started outside of the house near Delaware St and Jefferson Ave in Grand Rapids.

The fire made it's way into the home at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4th. Crews were able to put it out before it did any serious damage.

No one was living there but the fire department did manage to make rescue a dog that was inside at the time.

An exact cause for fire has yet to be determined.