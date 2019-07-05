Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Home being remodeled catches fire in Grand Rapids

Posted 5:50 AM, July 5, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Crews are still investigating after home that was being remodeled caught fire.

Battalion Chief Eric Freeman of the Grand Rapids Fire Department told FOX 17 that it started outside of the house near Delaware St and Jefferson Ave in Grand Rapids.

The fire made it's way into the home at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4th. Crews were able to put it out before it did any serious damage.

No one was living there but the fire department did manage to make rescue a dog that was inside at the time.

An  exact cause for fire has yet to be determined.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.