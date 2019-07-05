× MDHHS investigating uptick in Legionnaires’ cases

LANSING, Mich. — The state’s health department is investigating an increase in cases of Legionnaires’ disease this summer.

So far this year, there have been 140 confirmed cases across 38 counties, including 10 in Kent County. In 2018 there were 135 cases in the same time frame.

There is a nationwide uptick in Legionnaires cases, which is most common in the summer and early fall when warm, stagnant waters create the best environment for the bacteria to grow.

Symptoms of the disease include a fever, cough and pneumonia.