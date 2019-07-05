× Motorcyclist killed after crashing into truck in Montcalm Co.

FAIRPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist died Thursday after getting in a crash in Montcalm County.

The crash happened at 8:52 p.m. at M-66 near Boyer Road in Fairplain Township, north of Ionia.

Witnesses told troopers the motorcycle was going south on M-66 at a high rate of speed when it crashed into the back of a pickup truck.

The motorcyclist, 21-year-old Kevin Wonsey, suffered severe injuries and was flown to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say alcohol may have been a factor and Wonsey wasn’t wearing a helmet.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Michigan State Police at 989-352-8444.