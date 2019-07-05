Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

MSP: Speeding driver hauling horse trailer found with 2 open beers

Posted 11:18 AM, July 5, 2019, by

OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say a woman was arrested in northern Michigan Sunday after she was pulled over for speeding and found with two open beer cans inside.

It happened around 7:35 p.m. Thursday on I-75 near Gaylord.

Deputies said the woman was pulled over for going 91 mph while pulling a horse trailer with two animals inside.

She was arrested after showing signs of intoxication and having two open beer cans in the center console, authorities said.

The horses were given to Otsego County Animal Control until a sober person could claim them.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.