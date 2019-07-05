× MSP: Speeding driver hauling horse trailer found with 2 open beers

OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say a woman was arrested in northern Michigan Sunday after she was pulled over for speeding and found with two open beer cans inside.

It happened around 7:35 p.m. Thursday on I-75 near Gaylord.

Deputies said the woman was pulled over for going 91 mph while pulling a horse trailer with two animals inside.

She was arrested after showing signs of intoxication and having two open beer cans in the center console, authorities said.

The horses were given to Otsego County Animal Control until a sober person could claim them.