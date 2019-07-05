Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Newaygo Fire Department gets new lifesaving device

Posted 7:54 AM, July 5, 2019, by

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A West Michigan fire department has a new device that will help first responders save lives during an emergency.

The Newaygo Fire Department now has a Zoll Autopulse Resuscitation System. The device squeezes your entire chest, so patients receive consistent, high-quality compressions that drive good blood flow.

It also allows first responders to give patients CPR while moving between an ambulance and a hospital.

The device also is capable of giving nonstop compressions while first responders work to get down stairs or up an elevator.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.