Newaygo Fire Department gets new lifesaving device

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A West Michigan fire department has a new device that will help first responders save lives during an emergency.

The Newaygo Fire Department now has a Zoll Autopulse Resuscitation System. The device squeezes your entire chest, so patients receive consistent, high-quality compressions that drive good blood flow.

It also allows first responders to give patients CPR while moving between an ambulance and a hospital.

The device also is capable of giving nonstop compressions while first responders work to get down stairs or up an elevator.