× No injuries in Holland fire that destroys carport, 2 vehicles

HOLLAND, Mich. — Nobody was injured in a fire early Friday morning at an unattached carport behind an apartment building in Holland.

It happened around 1:02 a.m. at a structure behind 335 Oxford Ct.

Emergency responders said the carport was fully involved when they got there and there was a risk to it spreading to the apartment building, so they evacuated residents as a precautionary measure.

The fire was completely extinguished around 3:12 a.m. Investigators are still working to figure out what started the fire, which destroyed the carport and two vehicles.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616-355-1024.