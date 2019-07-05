Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

No injuries in Holland fire that destroys carport, 2 vehicles

Posted 9:28 AM, July 5, 2019, by

HOLLAND, Mich. — Nobody was injured in a fire early Friday morning at an unattached carport behind an apartment building in Holland.

It happened around 1:02 a.m. at a structure behind 335 Oxford Ct.

Emergency responders said the carport was fully involved when they got there and there was a risk to it spreading to the apartment building, so they evacuated residents as a precautionary measure.

The fire was completely extinguished around 3:12 a.m. Investigators are still working to figure out what started the fire, which destroyed the carport and two vehicles.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616-355-1024.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.