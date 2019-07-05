Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Ohio police officer praised for refusing a bribe involving Girl Scout cookies

Posted 5:00 AM, July 5, 2019, by

KENT, Ohio – A Kent police officer was recognized as the “Employee of the Week” on the department’s Facebook page after he managed to turn down a wildly tempting bribe: Girl Scout cookies.

Officer Kent Gardner was reportedly writing a parking ticket when he was offered the treat in exchange for a break, but Gardner refused.

The department was informed of Gardner’s integrity with a handwritten note from an observer.

“While we do not except bribes, how is it possible to refuse Girl Scout cookies? Good job Ron!” the post concluded.

