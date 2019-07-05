1 injured after shooting on Grand Rapids’ NE side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We're working to learn more after a shooting on the northeast side of Grand Rapids.
The Grand Rapids Police Department confirms that it happened at about 2:30 a.m. Friday, July 5th on Clancy Ave NE and Cedar St NE.
One person was hurt in the shooting and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they are actively looking for a suspect though they have not made any arrests so far.
This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you updates as soon as we get them.