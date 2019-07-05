‘Paw Patrol Night’ at Fifth-Third Ballpark spoiled by the South Bend Cubs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- Another massive crowd filed into Fifth-Third Ballpark on Friday evening for 'Paw Patrol Night' as the Whitecaps sported festive uniforms against the South Bend Cubs. West Michigan's lone run came in the second inning when Wenceel Perez blooped one to left center field to score Parker Meadows from second. The Cubs would go on to get a 5-1 win as the Whitecaps fall to 6-4 in their last ten games and 7-8 in the second half of the season.