Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

‘Paw Patrol Night’ at Fifth-Third Ballpark spoiled by the South Bend Cubs

Posted 11:05 PM, July 5, 2019, by

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- Another massive crowd filed into Fifth-Third Ballpark on Friday evening for 'Paw Patrol Night' as the Whitecaps sported festive uniforms against the South Bend Cubs. West Michigan's lone run came in the second inning when Wenceel Perez blooped one to left center field to score Parker Meadows from second. The Cubs would go on to get a 5-1 win as the Whitecaps fall to 6-4 in their last ten games and 7-8 in the second half of the season.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.