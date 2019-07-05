Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Police search for missing Norton Shores man

Posted 4:26 PM, July 5, 2019, by , Updated at 04:35PM, July 5, 2019

A photo of Shea Wyngarden.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Norton Shores police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered man.

Shea Wyngarden, 51, was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday near Airline Highway and Shettler Road.

Police say he has a medical condition that may cause him to act confused and disoriented, and he hasn’t taken his medication for the last 24 hours.

Wyngarden is 6-foot-2 with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue scrubs and white shirt carrying multiple duffle bags.

He may be going to the Holland area where he previously lived.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Norton Shores police at 231-733-2691 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

