GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A heads up to drivers as a crash involving a semi has blocked the right lanes of US-131.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday in the southbound lanes of US-131 at I-196 in Kent County.

As of 6 a.m. the right two lanes were still blocked and crews are working to clean up spilled fuel.

No word on injuries.