Summer Nights at the Market Series kicks off July 9

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- We are a few days away from the start of a new series featuring local music, food trucks, and fun for the whole family.

The Summer Nights at the Market series kicks off Tuesday, July 9 at the Fulton Street Farmers Market in Grand Rapids. It's a partnership between Fulton Street Farmers Market and 20 Monroe Live.

It will take place on Tuesdays from 5-8 p.m., July 9 through Aug. 27 and admission is free.

This eight-week concert series and evening market features regional performers, children’s activities, food trucks, and beverages from Brewery Vivant and People’s Cider Co., alongside offerings from local farmers, food producers and artisans.

Each evening in the series will feature an educational kids’ activity provided by a local nonprofit organization on themes like food production, environmental stewardship and creativity.

Summer Nights Calendar

JULY 9

Opening Set: 6-6:45 p.m. — Alone Together: Hannah Rose + Ty Beat

Closing Set: 7-7:45 p.m. — Lady Ace Boogie ft. DJ Dean Martian + Orlando (Bedrock)

Kids Activity Partner — Kids’ Food Basket

Food Trucks — D&D's Gluten Free, Gettin’ Fresh, Kona Ice of West Grand Rapids, Patty Matters,

Righteous Cuisine

JULY 16

Two Sets: 6-7:45 p.m. — Domestic Problems

Kids Activity Partner — Plainsong Farm

Food Trucks — D&D'S Gluten Free, Gettin’ Fresh, Patty Matters, Righteous Cuisine

JULY 23

Opening Set: 6-6:45 p.m. — Brother Elsey

Closing Set: 7-7:45 p.m. — Michigan Rattlers

Kids Activity Partner — Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

Food Trucks — D&D's Gluten Free, Gettin’ Fresh, Kona Ice of West GR, Patty Matters, What the Truck

JULY 30

Two Sets: 6-7:45 p.m. — Mark Lavengood

Kids Activity Partner — Creative Youth Center

Food Trucks — Patty Matters, Fire and Rice, Crepes by the Lake

AUGUST 6

Opening Set: 6-6:45 p.m. — Bad Astley

Closing Set: 7-7:45 p.m. — Lipstick Jodi

Kids Activity Partner — Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts (UICA)

Food Trucks — D&D's Gluten Free, Gettin’ Fresh, Patty Matters, Righteous Cuisine, Fire and Rice

AUGUST 13

Two Sets: 6-7:45 p.m. — Stefan Schwartz of Melophobix + Friends

Kids Activity Partner — Sierra Club Michigan Chapter

Food Trucks — D&D's Gluten Free, Kona Ice of West GR, Patty Matters, What the Truck, Fire and

Rice

AUGUST 20

Two Sets: 6-7:45 p.m. — The Crane Wives Duo (Kate Pillsbury + Emilee Petersmark)

Kids Activity Partner — Artists Creating Together

Food Trucks — D&D's Gluten Free, Gettin’ Fresh, Patty Matters, Righteous Cuisine

AUGUST 27

Two Sets: 6-7:45 p.m. — Jesse Ray and the Carolina Catfish

Kids Activity Partner — Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

Food Trucks — D&D's Gluten Free, Gettin’ Fresh, Kona Ice of West Grand Rapids, Patty Matters,

Righteous Cuisine