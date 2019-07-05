Summer Nights at the Market Series kicks off July 9

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- We are a few days away from the start of a new series featuring local music, food trucks, and fun for the whole family.
The Summer Nights at the Market series kicks off Tuesday, July 9 at the Fulton Street Farmers Market in Grand Rapids. It's a partnership between Fulton Street Farmers Market and 20 Monroe Live.
It will take place on Tuesdays from 5-8 p.m., July 9 through Aug. 27 and admission is free.
This eight-week concert series and evening market features regional performers, children’s activities, food trucks, and beverages from Brewery Vivant and People’s Cider Co., alongside offerings from local farmers, food producers and artisans.
Each evening in the series will feature an educational kids’ activity provided by a local nonprofit organization on themes like food production, environmental stewardship and creativity.
Summer Nights Calendar
JULY 9
Opening Set: 6-6:45 p.m. — Alone Together: Hannah Rose + Ty Beat
Closing Set: 7-7:45 p.m. — Lady Ace Boogie ft. DJ Dean Martian + Orlando (Bedrock)
Kids Activity Partner — Kids’ Food Basket
Food Trucks — D&D's Gluten Free, Gettin’ Fresh, Kona Ice of West Grand Rapids, Patty Matters,
Righteous Cuisine
JULY 16
Two Sets: 6-7:45 p.m. — Domestic Problems
Kids Activity Partner — Plainsong Farm
Food Trucks — D&D'S Gluten Free, Gettin’ Fresh, Patty Matters, Righteous Cuisine
JULY 23
Opening Set: 6-6:45 p.m. — Brother Elsey
Closing Set: 7-7:45 p.m. — Michigan Rattlers
Kids Activity Partner — Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
Food Trucks — D&D's Gluten Free, Gettin’ Fresh, Kona Ice of West GR, Patty Matters, What the Truck
JULY 30
Two Sets: 6-7:45 p.m. — Mark Lavengood
Kids Activity Partner — Creative Youth Center
Food Trucks — Patty Matters, Fire and Rice, Crepes by the Lake
AUGUST 6
Opening Set: 6-6:45 p.m. — Bad Astley
Closing Set: 7-7:45 p.m. — Lipstick Jodi
Kids Activity Partner — Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts (UICA)
Food Trucks — D&D's Gluten Free, Gettin’ Fresh, Patty Matters, Righteous Cuisine, Fire and Rice
AUGUST 13
Two Sets: 6-7:45 p.m. — Stefan Schwartz of Melophobix + Friends
Kids Activity Partner — Sierra Club Michigan Chapter
Food Trucks — D&D's Gluten Free, Kona Ice of West GR, Patty Matters, What the Truck, Fire and
Rice
AUGUST 20
Two Sets: 6-7:45 p.m. — The Crane Wives Duo (Kate Pillsbury + Emilee Petersmark)
Kids Activity Partner — Artists Creating Together
Food Trucks — D&D's Gluten Free, Gettin’ Fresh, Patty Matters, Righteous Cuisine
AUGUST 27
Two Sets: 6-7:45 p.m. — Jesse Ray and the Carolina Catfish
Kids Activity Partner — Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
Food Trucks — D&D's Gluten Free, Gettin’ Fresh, Kona Ice of West Grand Rapids, Patty Matters,
Righteous Cuisine