PAW PAW, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office has a new member in its K-9 unit.

The office got an 8-week-old German shepherd that will be trained for community outreach and will be able to track and search for narcotics.

Authorities said they wanted a K-9 to be trained to detect marijuana for when they assist schools.

Her name will be either Kimber or Aspen, which will be decided after community input.