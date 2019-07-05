× World Cup watch party to be held in Rosa Parks Circle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A watch party will be held at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids Sunday as the United States Women’s National Team takes on Netherlands in the World Cup final.

The game starts at 11 a.m. and will be displayed on a large outdoor screen in the park.

The event is free and open to public. Those interested in going are advised to bring their own chairs because seating is limited.

FOX 17 will start airing World Cup coverage at 10 a.m. Sunday.