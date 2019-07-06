× Battle Creek firefighter hurt battling suspicious house fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — One firefighter suffered a back injury battling a house fire Saturday morning.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated as suspicious in nature.

At 5:17 a.m. Saturday, the Battle Creek Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at a house at 44 Janoah Ave. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters wound the home to be well involved in flames on both the first and second floors, with heavy front porch involvement.

The house was undergoing renovations and nobody was living there at the time.

Construction workers advised that they had been working in the home when flames broke out in the front porch area.

Everyone was able to exit the fire safely.

Firefighters proceeded with a defensive fire attack due to heavy fire involvement. The blaze was brought under control in 45 minutes. Crews then repositioned for overhaul operations.

One firefighter suffered a back injury while on scene, but is not expected to miss any time from work.

The house sustained extensive damage.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the suspicious fire.