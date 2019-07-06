× Baby penguin dies from injuries inflicted by zoo’s adult penguins

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Zoo is mourning the loss of one of their Humboldt penguin chicks named Alberto.

In a Facebook post, they wrote that Alberto died from “injuries sustained overnight from other adult penguins.”

“We are devastated by the loss of Alberto,” said Doug Pierkarz, President and CEO. “Alberto came to us as a high-priority in terms of genetic diversity. We deeply feel his loss is not only as part of our Akron Zoo family, but also for his importance for the Humboldt penguin population.”

Alberto was born on May 11, and was being raised by foster parents Pez and Gabriella.