GRPD confirms at least one shooting downtown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say a man has been shot tonight downtown, just blocks away from the big fireworks show downtown.

The tentative location was on Pearl Street, just west of U.S. 131

Lieutenant Terry Dixon tells FOX 17 the person injured was at the Big Boy restaurant parking lot. It was uncertain if that’s where the shooting took place. The injuries were said – preliminarily – not to be life-threatening.

GRPD said it could not immediately corroborate reports of a possible second shooting or shots fired near 6th Street and Front Avenue NW. That’s on the city’s near Northwest Side. There was no word if anyone was injured in that shooting, or if the two incidents were related.

Police blocked off a number of roads downtown while they tried to deal with people leaving after the fireworks show at Ah-Nab-Awen Park had concluded moments before.