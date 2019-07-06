Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

GRPD confirms at least one shooting downtown

Posted 10:48 PM, July 6, 2019, by , Updated at 11:08PM, July 6, 2019

GRPD investigate shooting report in a parking lot along Lake Michigan Drive, west of US-131. 7-6-2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say a man has been shot tonight downtown, just blocks away from the big fireworks show downtown.

The tentative location was on Pearl Street, just west of U.S. 131

Lieutenant Terry Dixon tells FOX 17 the person injured was at the Big Boy restaurant parking lot. It was uncertain if that’s where the shooting took place. The injuries were said – preliminarily – not to be life-threatening.

GRPD said it could not immediately corroborate reports of a possible second shooting or shots fired near 6th Street and Front Avenue NW. That’s on the city’s near Northwest Side. There was no word if anyone was injured in that shooting, or if the two incidents were related.

Police blocked off a number of roads downtown while they tried to deal with people leaving after the fireworks show at Ah-Nab-Awen Park had concluded moments before.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.