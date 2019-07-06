Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Hotel goes on brief lockdown after unfounded ‘shooter’ report

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.  — Grand Rapids Police figure – preliminarily – that someone “may’ve jumped the gun” in reporting a possible active shooter on the roof of a downtown building Saturday night.

GRPD says someone called police at 9:55 p.m. Saturday to say a security officer told him or her that there was an active shooter on the roof of the AC Hotel Grand Rapids, 50 Monroe Avenue NW.

“Police went and check it out, and it was unfounded. There were no shots fired, no weapon. The building was briefly on lockdown.”

Investigators say they don’t have any reason to think the call was “malicious”, but more likely a miscommunication.

