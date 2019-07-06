× Fatal accident closes US-131 exit at 28th Street for hours

WYOMING, Mich. — The ramp from southbound US-131 to 28th Street was blocked off for more than two hours Saturday night, after a fatal accident in Wyoming.

Kent County Dispatch Authority told FOX 17 that Michigan State Police were handling the on-scene investigation. Wyoming and Grand Rapids police departments also had officers there.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said in an email it was a fatality crash. No particulars were immediately available.

There was no early word from police what caused the crash, who was involved or how severe it was in terms of injury or cleanup.

Traffic on US-131 itself was not affected, just the exit ramp. It was still closed at the time of this report at 9:40 p.m.