GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are searching for a man who was hit while jaywalking near 28th Street and Madison Avenue.

The driver of a blue Chevy Equinox was not ticketed since the man was jaywalking and left the scene of the accident. Witnesses told FOX 17 the man walked off under his own power.

K9 units were called in to help but were not able to find the man.