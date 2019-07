Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ERA, Mich. — Every year, on the first Saturday of July, Country Dairy, Inc. hosts their Ice Cream Social.

The event is a chance for people to come out and enjoy free tours of the farm, live history demonstrations, games, burgers, and the best part, free ice cream!

The Ice Cream Social takes place from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Country Dairy, Inc. is located at: 3476 S 80th Ave, New Era, Michigan 49446

