MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — An officer was shot in the arm this afternoon.

We spoke with Chief Joe Thomas when the story broke. He confirmed an officer is being treated for a gunshot wound to the arm and they believe they have found the culprit.

Our Aaron Parseghian is at the scene now and says police are currently surrounding a home on Jarman Street, south of East Barney Avenue.

We will update this story as details become clear.