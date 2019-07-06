Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

One man dead, another jailed after stabbing in Grand Haven

Posted 9:02 AM, July 6, 2019, by

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A man is in custody after a stabbing that left another man dead.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says they were investigating a stabbing near Columbus Ave and N Griffin St at about 10 p.m. on Friday, July 5th.

The victim, 55-year-old Thomas Allen Kennedy, and the 29-year-old suspect were roommates and had some sort of disagreement.

Kennedy was stabbed and died at the scene.

The 29-year-old suspect was taken to the Ottawa County Jail.

His name is being held pending his arraignment.

