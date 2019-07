× Sunday programming on FOX 17

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The live broadcast of mass from the Cathedral of Saint Andrew will not air on FOX 17 this week due to World Cup coverage.

The service can still be found on channel 17-2 on antennas. Check local listings or visit the Diocese of Grand Rapids’ website for more viewing options.

Televised broadcasts of the 10 a.m. Sunday mass will resume its regular programming schedule June 14.