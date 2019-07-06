Water rescue: Good Samaritans pull boy out of water at Holland State Park

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — It was a close call for a 13-year-old boy caught in large waves at Holland State Park on Saturday evening. But some Good Samaritans came to his rescue.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was struggling in the water near the North Pier around 6:23 p.m., “outside of the marked swim zone in large waves estimated around 4 feet. The red flags were flying and the pier had already been closed by park staff when this incident occurred.”

Some “Good Samaritans” pulled the teenager from the water after seeing him struggle.

Police say the boy never lost consciousness and was treated at the scene by paramedics from the Sheriff’s Office and AMR ambulance before being turned over to his parents.

The Sheriff’s Office says it encourages the public to “respect the power of the lake, stay in the marked swim zones” and follow swimming recommendations made by the park staff through the flag system.

Holland State Park is a 142-acre public-recreation area in Park Township and the City of Holland.