Wyoming Police: body found in car outside store on 54th St SW

Posted 5:14 PM, July 6, 2019, by , Updated at 05:24PM, July 6, 2019

WYOMING, Mich.  —  The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says an initial investigation shows a person whose body was found in a car outside a home-improvement store had been dead for several days.

The location was the Home Depot at 257  54th Street SW. That’s between S. Division and Clay avenues.

The body was found found around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

A Wyoming Police lieutenant says no foul play is suspected, and the case will be further investigated. That will include an autopsy.

The age and gender of the person has not been released, as the investigation gets underway.

