2 hospitalized after Cass County motorcycle crash

Posted 10:55 AM, July 7, 2019

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday night.

Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that at 9 p.m. Saturday the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a personal injury crash at the intersection of White Temple Road and Little Fish Lake in Penn Township. The investigation showed that  Monroe Elwood Learn, 61, of Jones was riding a motorcycle northbound on White Temple Road when he lost control and crashed.

Both Jones and a passenger, Karen Lynn Milliken, 63, of Jones, were transported to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither Jones nor Milliken were wearing helmets.

Deputies said speed and alcohol did not appear to be factors in the crash.

LifeCare Ambulance and the Penn Township Fire Department assisted the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

