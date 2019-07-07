Americans beat Netherlands 2-0 to win Women’s World Cup live on FOX 17

LYON, France — The United States rallied in the second half to shut out the Netherlands 2-0 to capture the FIFA Women’s World Cup championship Sunday afternoon at the Parc Olympique.

The crowd was announced at 57,900. The game was shown live on FOX 17.

The United States received a penalty kick at the 60:57 juncture and Megan Rapinoe scored for a 1-0 lead. The tally marked the 50th career goal for the 34-year-old American captain. Rapinoe thus became the seventh U.S. player ever to score 50.

Rose Lavelle then scored at the 68:53 mark for a 2-0 USA bulge, which stood as the final margin.

That all came after the game was knotted in a scoreless deadlock at halftime as the USA endured a frantic Dutch onslaught late in the opening period.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands was paced by four crucial saves by goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal.

The Oranjeleeuwinnen thus became the first team in France to hold the Americans scoreless in the first half.

Historically, it also marked the fourth Women’s World Cup final ever to be scoreless at halftime.

With the triumph, the USA thus capped a 7-0 run through the tournament. The Americans earlier defeated Thailand (13-0), Chile (3-0), Sweden (2-0), Spain (2-1), France (2-1) and England (2-1) to get to the title tilt.

The official announcement of the host for the 2023 Women’s World Cup will be made in March 2020. The officials bidders are Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa and a joint bid by South Korea/North Korea.