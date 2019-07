BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — Police are investigating a string of car break-ins and thefts overnight across three townships.

Police in Bronson, Matteson, and Sherwood Townships say they are following leads with help from St Joe and Calhoun County Deputies. The 5 incidents seem to be similar in nature, but there is no word if they are definitively connected.

Deputies are asking citizens to contact the Branch County Sheriff’s Office at 517-278-232 or Silent Observer with any information.