× Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce dies at age 20

(CNN) — Actor Cameron Boyce, who starred in the Disney Channel’s television shows and series, has died at age 20.

A Disney Channel spokesperson, who was informed by a family spokesman, confirmed the death to CNN on Sunday morning. No information was immediately available on his cause of death.

Boyce starred in “Jessie,” a television show about a small town girl, played by Debby Ryan, working as a nanny for a wealthy family after moving to New York City. Boyce was one of the children she cared for.

“From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world,” the channel’s spokesperson said.

“He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, castmates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed.”