Fatal crash under investigation

HASTINGS TWP. Mich. — A man died after running off the road into a pole.

Police identified Matthew Rick as the victim of a crash that happened just before 1 a.m. July 7th. The 44 year-old Hastings man was driving west on M79, blew the stop sign at M37 and crashed into a pole in a marshy area.

Despite airbags deploying and wearing his seat belt, Rick was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle.

Police believe speed was a factor but an autopsy is planned to figure out if drugs or alcohol were involved.