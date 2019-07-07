Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man arrested after high speed chase with police

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A 42-year-old man is behind bars after driving off at 100 miles an hour from a traffic stop.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Offices says he drove off from Capital Ave and Eaton St just before 12 a.m. Sunday, July 7th.

Deputies managed to slowly pop several of his tires near Baseline Rd and Hutchinson Rds before he came to a stop near Strickland Rd in Barry County.

The driver complained of an asthma attack and was quickly treated.

Deputies also report that they found meth in his possession.

He was arrested and taken to jail for several charges related to the case.

