Man presumed dead after jumping from pontoon

MORTON TOWNSHIP, Mich– Crews plan to resume their search Sunday morning for a man who went missing in Mecosta County Saturday.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, the 68-year-old man jumped off a pontoon in Round Land around 5 p.m. and never resurfaced. The dive team was brought in, but was not able to locate the man.

The man’s name has not been released.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Morton Twp. Fire, Morton Rescue, Mecosta County EMS, Hovercraft Team, the Department of Natural Resource, and the Mecosta County Marine Patrol.

