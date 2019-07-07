× Man sliced by propeller in Cass County boating accident

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — An Indiana man received multiple cuts from the propeller in a Saturday evening boating accident.

Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that at 6:15 p.m Saturday his office was called to investigate a boating accident on Diamond Lake in Lagrange Township. The investigation showed that Michael Molnar, 34, of Grainger, Ind., was pulling an inner tube to the rear of the boat when a passenger bumped the throttle into gear.

Molnar fell off the back of the boat and was struck by the propeller.

He was treated at the scene for multiple lacerations to his right side and was then airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Ind., where no condition report was available Sunday.

Cass County Marine deputies were assisted by Memorial Med Flight, the Cass Central Fire Department and Life Care Ambulance.