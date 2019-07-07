× Our next storm chance arrives Wednesday P.M.

WEST MICHIGAN — We were finally able to wash our atmosphere clean of a lot of the moisture (water vapor) and humidity on Sunday. Temperatures were warm in the 80s, but far less humid than last week. That trend will continue on Monday and Tuesday, then both the heat and humidity will briefly spike on Wednesday as our next weather system arrives.

Dew point temperatures are a measure of moisture in the air. Last week they were running in the upper 60s to near 70…a very tropical/sticky feel indeed. We have stripped those dew point temperatures back to the 50s with far less stickiness in the air. So Monday and Tuesday will be warm, but certainly comfortable in the humidity department.

Our next shower and thunderstorm chance arrives Wednesday late afternoon, evening, and night, as a cold front arrives in the region. Showers and thunderstorms are possible and some may be strong to severe. Once this system blasts through the region, another cooler/drier air mass will filter in…but that too, will only be temporary as more heat and humidity build through next weekend. So if you’re looking for an opportunity to give the a/c a break, both Sunday night and Monday night we’ll see overnight low temperatures between 55 and 60, but daytime highs in the mid 80s.

