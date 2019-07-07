Semi driver rolls trailer trying to avoid hitting another vehicle

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A semi truck rolled when the driver was forced to swerve around another car.

The driver of the semi was exiting I-94 westbound when a vehicle driving north on Sprinkle Road cut into their path. To avoid an accident the semi driver tried to maneuver around it. The sudden shift in weight caused the trailer to roll over onto the southbound ramp.

Traffic needed to be diverted on Westbound I-94 for nearly 4 hours while crews worked to get the truck off the ramp.

The driver of the semi truck was treated for minor injuries while the driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.