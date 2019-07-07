× Watercraft rollover dumps 3 in Lake Michigan at Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — Three people were rescued from the waters of Lake Michigan when their personal watercraft rolled over Saturday afternoon.

At 2:48 p.m. Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit received a report of a Sea-Doo in distress at the end of the South Pier head in Lake Michigan. Deputies were told that there were people struggling in the water with a partially submerged Sea-Doo.

The investigation showed that the Sea-Doo, which was rented, was occupied by two adults and one child. As they approached the end of the channel they realized the waves were too large to navigate so they attempted to turn the Sea-Doo around to head back into Lake Macatawa.

Upon turning against the waves, the Sea-Doo rolled over and all three occupants were thrown into the water. They were unable to right the Sea-Doo, which rapidly began to take on water.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit arrived on scene to find all three struggling in the water and waves. Rescue lines were deployed and all three were taken aboard the patrol boat.

The three were transported to EMS and evaluated by AMR paramedics for fatigue and water ingestion.

The Sea-Doo was later recovered and transported back to land.