Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Watercraft rollover dumps 3 in Lake Michigan at Holland

Posted 10:36 AM, July 7, 2019, by

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit.

HOLLAND, Mich. — Three people were rescued from the waters of Lake Michigan when their personal watercraft rolled over Saturday afternoon.

At 2:48 p.m. Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit received a report of a Sea-Doo in distress at the end of the South Pier head in Lake Michigan. Deputies were told that there were people struggling in the water with a partially submerged Sea-Doo.

The investigation showed that the Sea-Doo, which was rented, was occupied by two adults and one child. As they approached the end of the channel they realized the waves were too large to navigate so they attempted to turn the Sea-Doo around to head back into Lake Macatawa.

Upon turning against the waves, the Sea-Doo rolled over and all three occupants were thrown into the water. They were unable to right the Sea-Doo, which rapidly began to take on water.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit arrived on scene to find all three struggling in the water and waves. Rescue lines were deployed and all three were taken aboard the patrol boat.

The three were transported to EMS and evaluated by AMR paramedics for fatigue and water ingestion.

The Sea-Doo was later recovered and transported back to land.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.