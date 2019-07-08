Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

1 dead, 3 hurt after fight at Michigan graduation party

Posted 10:54 AM, July 8, 2019, by

TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) — Officials say a 17-year-old boy has died and three other people were injured following a large fight and reported stabbing at a graduation party in suburban Detroit.

Police say officers responded late Saturday to the Knights of Columbus Hall in Taylor that was rented out for the private event. Police say Monday four people including the teen who died were taken to the hospital. The others had what were described as non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they’ve arrested two people. Charges were pending. Names of those involved weren’t immediately released.

Randy Baughman with the Knights of Columbus tells WJBK-TV that a graduation party was wrapping up when the fight happened. He says “our heart goes out to the family who lost their child.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.