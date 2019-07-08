× 4-year-old boy run over by tractor at Ottawa Co. farm

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 4-year-old was hospitalized Monday after being run over by a tractor he was riding on in Ottawa County.

It happened around 8:50 p.m. at a farm on 104th Avenue in Olive Township, north of Holland.

Authorities said the boy’s father was farming his land with the child riding on the tractor when he fell off and was driven over.

Aero Med was called to the scene and took the boy to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.