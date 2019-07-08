Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

2 arrested after allegedly leading police on chase in stolen vehicle

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Two people were arrested Friday in Three Rivers after allegedly stealing a vehicle and running away from police.

Officers were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle being at a hotel when they saw it leaving the parking lot.

When they tried to stop the vehicle, police say the woman driving the car fled by going through several business properties before heading north on US-131.

Police said they saw the woman change positions in the vehicle with a man in the passenger seat before he took off east on Hoffman Street. The chase ended on Sixth Avenue when the vehicle sideswiped a tree, causing the man to lose control.

When the car came to rest against a group of trees, the man tried to run away from police but was caught shortly after.

Both suspects had multiple felony warrants for their arrest.

The woman was taken to a Kalamazoo hospital for possible internal trauma. Charges are being sought for her part in the chase and giving police a false identity.

The man is being held at the St. Joseph County Jail on multiple drug, theft and resisting police charges along with the existing arrest warrants.

