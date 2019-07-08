Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Berghorst to attend Michigan State instead of signing with Texas Rangers

ZEELAND, Mich -- Being selected in the MLB Draft out of high school is a fun but stressful experience for several families and for the Berghorst family, it was no different. After just over a month of decision making, Zeeland East alum Adam Berghorst will go to college instead of signing into professional baseball.

Berghorst was drafted in the 14th round of June's MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers but he will now attend Michigan State to play both football and baseball, where he could be selected in the MLB Draft again after his junior season.

