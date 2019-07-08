× Body found in vehicle in Wyoming identified

WYOMING, Mich. – Police have identified the man whose body was found in a parking lot over the weekend.

Wyoming Police say Stewart Wayne Bateson, 54, of Grand Rapids, was found Saturday afternoon in a vehicle at the Home Depot on 54th Street SW. Police say that Bateson have been living in the vehicle and may have been dead for several days.

Police say foul play is not suspected in Bateson’s death. An autopsy was scheduled to take place on Monday and the results are still pending.