Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Body found in vehicle in Wyoming identified

Posted 2:50 PM, July 8, 2019, by
Wyoming Home Depot

Home Depot on 54th Street SW - July 6, 2019

WYOMING, Mich. – Police have identified the man whose body was found in a parking lot over the weekend.

Wyoming Police say Stewart Wayne Bateson, 54, of Grand Rapids, was found Saturday afternoon in a vehicle at the Home Depot on 54th Street SW. Police say that Bateson have been living in the vehicle and may have been dead for several days.

Police say foul play is not suspected in Bateson’s death. An autopsy was scheduled to take place on Monday and the results are still pending.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.