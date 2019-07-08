Celebrate the great outdoors at Macatawa Water Festival on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Michigan, summers are spent on the water. Everything from kayaking, fishing, and so many more outdoor activities will be featured at the Macatawa Water Festival on Saturday.

30 partner organizations from around West Michigan have come together to put on this free event for the community. Activities like fishing, kayaking, biking, wildlife encounters, crafts, coloring, and more will be available for children and adults of all ages to take part in.

The Macatawa Water Festival will take place on Windmill Island, in Holland, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 13.

To learn more, visit outdoordiscovery.org.