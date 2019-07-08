Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Check out what Two Scotts BBQ is serving during Grandwich 2019

Posted 10:55 AM, July 8, 2019, by

Open wide West Michigan, it's time to crown another Grandwich Champion! The annual sandwich competition is back with a wide variety of entries, guarenteed to have something for everyone.

Two Scotts BBQ stopped by to show off the sandwich they'll be serving all month long during Grandwich.

The public will be able to vote for their favorite out of the 29 entries now through July 20.

Then, the top 10 sandwiches will be announced July 22, followed by the Judge's Tour and the winner announced on July 25.

To vote for the best sandwich, go online to grandwichgr.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.