Check out what Two Scotts BBQ is serving during Grandwich 2019

Open wide West Michigan, it's time to crown another Grandwich Champion! The annual sandwich competition is back with a wide variety of entries, guarenteed to have something for everyone.

Two Scotts BBQ stopped by to show off the sandwich they'll be serving all month long during Grandwich.

The public will be able to vote for their favorite out of the 29 entries now through July 20.

Then, the top 10 sandwiches will be announced July 22, followed by the Judge's Tour and the winner announced on July 25.

To vote for the best sandwich, go online to grandwichgr.com.