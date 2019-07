Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- We are days away from the re-branded, re-imagined street party in Grand Rapids.

"Creston. After Dark" is planned for Saturday, July 13 from 4-10 p.m.

The evening long street party is located on Plainfield Avenue, causing a closure between Leonard and Grove.

Organizers are expecting anywhere from 600-1,000 people to attend.

There will be live music, entertainment, food and activities for the whole family.