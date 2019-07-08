Diaper drive aims to help families in Kent County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- 1 out of every 4 babies born in Kent County is born into poverty and programs like WIC and food stamps do not cover the costs of diapers.

That is why the Great Start Parent Coalition organization is hoping to change that.

The organization has partnered with Apple Tree and Gilden Woods daycare centers to host a diaper drive at its 13 locations throughout the month of July.

You can bring any sizes of new or partial packs to any of their locations in West Michigan from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

