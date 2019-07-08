Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Downtown Market going to the dogs for Yappy Hour

Posted 3:47 AM, July 8, 2019, by , Updated at 03:48AM, July 8, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is celebrating the ‘dog days of summer’ with a new canine-friendly event.

Dog lovers can visit the Market for Yappy Hour, on July 10th, 17th, 24th and 31st from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., to enjoy lunch outside with pups.

In partnership with the Humane Society of West Michigan, Michele`s Rescue, Harbor Humane Society, Noah Project and Bellowood, the Market is hosting puppy-filed lunch breaks. Guests can visit adoptable dogs in the Market Shed from each of the partnering organizations, and pair up for puppy snuggles.

Well-behaved canine companions can also enjoy lunch under the Market Shed, where extra outdoor seating and a doggy play area, including pools, sprinklers and ‘pupsicles’ will be available.

“We love dogs, and we wanted to create an event to encourage dog lovers to gather under our Market Shed and have some quality canine time on their lunch break,” said Amanda Gielczyk, VP of marketing and operations. “We hope some of the adoptable dogs find forever homes through this event as well.”

