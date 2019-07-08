Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

HELP Pregnancy Crisis Aid dedicated to helping pregnant women in need

The pressure to raise a child is overwhelming. On top of it, if the pregnancy is unexpected and the mom is financially unprepared, it's even harder.

The HELP Pregnancy Crisis Aid in Grand Rapids holds a family's hands through it all, providing them with education and materials to help them get through the pregnancy. Plus, The Rapids makes transportation to the facility easy.

HELP Pregnancy Crisis Aid is a Catholic, non-profit organization dedicated to helping pregnant women carry their babies to term by offering them support and alternatives to abortion, regardless of their faith, origin or background.

They provide women with free medical services such as ultrasounds, as well as materials for the baby like clothing and diapers. No matter a family's situation, they will give them resources and educational materials to help them get through it.

To take advantage of these services, call (616) 459-9139‎.

For volunteer opportunities, visit helppregnancy.org or connect with them on Facebook.

