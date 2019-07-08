Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Immigration attorney running for House seat held by Amash

Posted 9:41 AM, July 8, 2019, by

Hillary Scholten, April 30, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP/FOX 17) — An immigration attorney who served in the Justice Department during President Barack Obama’s administration is running for the U.S. House seat held by Justin Amash of Michigan.

Hillary Scholten announced Monday her bid to seek the Democratic nomination for Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District. The 37-year-old from Grand Rapids says her goals include fixing the country’s “broken” immigration system and curbing gun violence.

Two other Democrats, Nick Colvin and Doug Booth, have said they’re seeking to represent the district that includes Grand Rapids, Battle Creek and surrounding areas.

Amash, who had been the only Republican in Congress to call for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, said last week he’s leaving the GOP . He’d filed for re-election in 2020 as a Republican in a race that drew primary challengers. Peter Meijer, State Rep. Lynn Afendoulis, State Rep. Jim Lower and military veteran Tom Norton, have announced campaigns for the Republican primary.

Amash plans to run as an independent.

