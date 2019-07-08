KDL offers new online programs for workplace development

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kent District Library is providing the community with new online resources for adults to better or further advance their careers.

With these new tools, the library will be a key source in connecting the community with resources focused on adult education, career exploration, job obtainment, professional development, and entrepreneurship.

KDL will now be offering two new programs, the Career Online High School, and Career Skills Training.

The Career Online High School is a new online high school diploma program. Patrons can complete classes at their own pace and have industry-specific training courses. Contact cohs@kdl.org to sign up for this program.

The Career Skills Training is a new free online skills training program accessible through the KDL website with a library card. Users can earn certifications for the coursework they complete in categories such as Digital Literacy, Basic Math, Math for Careers, Soft Skills and Adult Literacy. To sign up for that program, contact workforce@kdl.org

To learn more about these workforce development tools, visit kdl.org.